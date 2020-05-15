Creative Planning Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 94,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,051.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 245,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after buying an additional 237,713 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

