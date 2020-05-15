State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Textron worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Textron by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Textron by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Textron by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Textron by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

