State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 20,082 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

