44,600 Shares in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Bought by Creative Planning

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

