Creative Planning Sells 551 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,445 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,440,000 after buying an additional 1,953,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 23,754.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 227,166.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,896,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $24,619,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $59.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

