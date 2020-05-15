Creative Planning Sells 551 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,445 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,440,000 after buying an additional 1,953,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 23,754.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 227,166.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,896,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $24,619,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $59.02.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
