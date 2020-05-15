Aperio Group LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.14% of ICU Medical worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $181.99 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $259.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total value of $310,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.33.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

