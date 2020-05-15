Aperio Group LLC Acquires 17,023 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 184,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,104,486.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959 and have sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

