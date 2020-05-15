Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $26.96 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.