Creative Planning Decreases Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $111.09 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $160.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.57.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

