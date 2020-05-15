Creative Planning Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,697,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 160,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000.

NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

