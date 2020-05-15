Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 217,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 34.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 63.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 174,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 18,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.37.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total transaction of $9,242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $11,886,443 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $127.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.29. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

