Creative Planning Sells 1,805 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IONS. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 210,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS opened at $52.33 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.