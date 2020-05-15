Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,465,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Hess by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,788,000 after buying an additional 1,553,648 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after buying an additional 1,038,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after buying an additional 645,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 590,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.10.

NYSE:HES opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $232,301.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,918 shares of company stock worth $483,194. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

