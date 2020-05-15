Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,007,000 after buying an additional 791,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,593,000 after buying an additional 154,879 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 245,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 77,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 292.08 and a quick ratio of 292.08. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.