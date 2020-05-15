Aperio Group LLC Sells 33,564 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33,564 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,634,000 after buying an additional 81,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,106,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,104,000 after buying an additional 422,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after buying an additional 192,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of MMS opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.95. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $82.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.91.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

