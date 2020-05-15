Aperio Group LLC Purchases 19,418 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Incyte by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on INCY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,107. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

