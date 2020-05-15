Creative Planning Buys 33,531 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 197.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 255,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.27. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $27.42.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Tudor Pickering cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

