Creative Planning Trims Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crane were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,498,000 after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $53,496,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CR stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. Crane’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

