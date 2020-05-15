Aperio Group LLC Purchases 23,082 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Davita worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Davita during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Davita during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Davita during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Davita during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $78.14 on Friday. Davita Inc has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $437,560.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,709 shares of company stock worth $2,721,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.