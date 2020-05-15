Creative Planning Sells 19,200 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $28,104,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 40,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

In other news, COO Anthony Civale sold 91,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $4,263,696.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 164,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $7,651,563.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,576,547 shares of company stock worth $111,160,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. Cfra dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

