Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Stake Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,352 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Premier by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 37.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Premier by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of PINC opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Premier Inc has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $40.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

