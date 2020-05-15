Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 257,086 Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 697.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 257,086 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of MRC Global worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after buying an additional 80,963 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after buying an additional 822,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,660,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen cut their target price on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

In other news, CAO Elton Ray Bond purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,568.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MRC Global Inc has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 2.32.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

