Aperio Group LLC Acquires 11,594 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,430,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,941,000 after purchasing an additional 151,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,180,000 after purchasing an additional 487,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,604,000 after acquiring an additional 67,012 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.79.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.57. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,541 shares of company stock valued at $29,362,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

