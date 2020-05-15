Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.14% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 186.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 164.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Peter O. Wilde bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Also, Director Thomas J. Hollister bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $64,260.00. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of BRKL opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

