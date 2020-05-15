NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,207 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NetApp by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

NTAP stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

