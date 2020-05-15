Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Diodes worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Diodes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Diodes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Diodes stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.36. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,763 shares of company stock worth $4,337,559. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

