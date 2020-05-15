Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.12% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $1,856,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 6.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBSS shares. ValuEngine upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

