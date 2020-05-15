Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $16,575,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

NYSE:GEF opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.