Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stake in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of RMR Group worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in RMR Group by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 237,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RMR Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RMR Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in RMR Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62,908 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RMR Group alerts:

NASDAQ RMR opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. RMR Group Inc has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $870.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.41.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.