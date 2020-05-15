Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 6,958 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 275.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,392 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after purchasing an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 130,711 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average of $208.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

