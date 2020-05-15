Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA opened at $177.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.21.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.