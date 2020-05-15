Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.