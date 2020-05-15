Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.19% of Neenah worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $44.78 on Friday. Neenah Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $822.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter. Neenah had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

