American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.25% of World Fuel Services worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in World Fuel Services by 56.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in World Fuel Services by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

World Fuel Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

