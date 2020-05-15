Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 140,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $22,161,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $19,771,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rambus by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 589,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $7,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Rambus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,962,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $49,754.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,945 shares of company stock worth $274,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

