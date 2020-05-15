EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of EQT worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in EQT by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,418,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,163,000 after buying an additional 1,934,393 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of EQT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,574,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,167,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 425,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,979,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,477,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,939,000 after purchasing an additional 177,850 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

EQT stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $21.67.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.