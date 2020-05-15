American International Group Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Timken worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 452,352 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Timken by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 407,082 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 3,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 308,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,123,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

TKR opened at $36.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.79. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.91 million. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.