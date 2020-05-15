American International Group Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aptiv by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Aptiv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.