KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 179.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83,729 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $70.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -235.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

In other news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,142 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

