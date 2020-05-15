Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,874,264 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 3,648.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874,264 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.48% of TRI Pointe Group worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $10.73 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.91 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

