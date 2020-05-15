Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 368,859 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,959,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 368,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Regions Financial worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 25,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $9.34 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

