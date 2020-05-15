GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETY. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,471,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETY opened at $10.05 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

