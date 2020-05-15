Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $3.14 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $6.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.29%.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

