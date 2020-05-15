GWM Advisors LLC Invests $106,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $13.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

