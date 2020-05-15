KBC Group NV Has $1.01 Million Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $3,531,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,129.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

