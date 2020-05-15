Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLMA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Halma to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,070 ($27.23) to GBX 1,705 ($22.43) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.36) price target (up previously from GBX 1,980 ($26.05)) on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,929 ($25.37).

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 2,132 ($28.05) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,028.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,051.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.84. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

