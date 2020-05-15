KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,362,626,000 after buying an additional 357,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,907,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $717,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 686,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,390,000 after acquiring an additional 237,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $337.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.02 and its 200 day moving average is $346.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.40.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,443 shares of company stock worth $810,601 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

