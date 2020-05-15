KBC Group NV Sells 129,580 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 65.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 129,580 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Xerox by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NYSE XRX opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.