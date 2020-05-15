American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,690 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $2,567,621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $41,839,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 841,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,634,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 762,522 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 625,907 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $817,787.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

