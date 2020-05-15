Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124,386 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,456,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 615,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,626,000 after purchasing an additional 297,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,276,000 after purchasing an additional 670,999 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,038. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

